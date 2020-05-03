Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 39,245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,245 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $80.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

