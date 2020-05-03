Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 64.1% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

