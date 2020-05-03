Hanover Insurance Group Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:THG)

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of THG opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 184,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

