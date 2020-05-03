Harvey Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

