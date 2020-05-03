Head-To-Head Comparison: Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) & Its Rivals

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Beam Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics Competitors 1323 4004 8041 365 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics Competitors -4,683.70% -215.34% -37.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 N/A -1.09 Beam Therapeutics Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.57

Beam Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics rivals beat Beam Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.