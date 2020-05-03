Head to Head Contrast: Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mogo Finance Technology and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 LexinFintech 0 1 5 0 2.83

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 608.33%. LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $15.42, suggesting a potential upside of 101.83%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $45.07 million 0.49 -$8.16 million ($0.67) -1.19 LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.88 $329.59 million $1.76 4.34

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mogo Finance Technology has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -15.38% -791.89% -13.90% LexinFintech 22.77% 43.48% 16.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Mogo Finance Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

