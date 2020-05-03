Head to Head Review: Cabaletta Bio (CABA) & Its Peers

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cabaletta Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cabaletta Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio Competitors 1323 4004 8041 365 2.54

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A -$16.94 million -1.77 Cabaletta Bio Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.57

Cabaletta Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A N/A Cabaletta Bio Competitors -4,683.70% -215.34% -37.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. Its lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. The company's products under discovery-stage or preclinical development include DSG3/1-CAART for targeting pathogenic B cells in patients with mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris; MuSK-CAART for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; and FVIII-CAART for use as an adjunctive therapy targeting a subset of patients with Hemophilia A. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

