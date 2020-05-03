Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTGC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

