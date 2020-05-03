HML (LON:HMLH) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

HML (LON:HMLH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of HMLH opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. HML has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.70 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

HML Company Profile

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

