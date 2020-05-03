Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 5.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

