HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) & Brookfield Property Partners (OTCMKTS:BPY) Financial Review

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Brookfield Property Partners 28.23% 4.41% 1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HomeFed and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 148.98%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than HomeFed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and Brookfield Property Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.52 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats HomeFed on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

