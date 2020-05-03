Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.