Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

