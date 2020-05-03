Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 262 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

