Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,727.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.60 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

