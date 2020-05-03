Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $372.24 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $477,049,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

