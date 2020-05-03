Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 27,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

HBAN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,075,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

