Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Continental (NASDAQ:CTTAY) Financial Analysis

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -12.12% -9.37% -4.41% Continental -0.38% -0.81% -0.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $8.99 billion 1.17 -$1.10 billion ($5.23) -9.41 Continental $52.44 billion 0.31 $3.42 billion N/A N/A

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Icahn Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00 Continental 2 7 4 0 2.15

Icahn Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than Continental.

Summary

Continental beats Icahn Enterprises on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of office and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions and services for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, and instrumentation and driver HMI systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. It offers air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. Continental Aktiengesellschaft serves the automotive, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, and mining industries, as well as replacement sector. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

