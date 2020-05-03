Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.64-0.74 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.64-0.74 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $22.81 on Friday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $567.86 million, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 2.61.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

