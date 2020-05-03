Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 11.65 ($0.15) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.30.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,628.26).

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

