Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 170 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

