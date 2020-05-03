Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.89. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

