Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Intel by 10.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 103,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Intel by 61.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 438,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 167,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

