Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $248,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

IAU opened at $16.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

