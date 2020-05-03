Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $284,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,347,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,977,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 343.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $69.40.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

