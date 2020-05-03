Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $291,000 Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hess were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 93,423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hess by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

