Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

NYSE:WFC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

