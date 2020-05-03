Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

