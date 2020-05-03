Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $55.16 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

