Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 753 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

