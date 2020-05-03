Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

