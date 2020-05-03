Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,808,000 after acquiring an additional 552,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

