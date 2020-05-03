Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,046,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,074 shares of company stock worth $33,967,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.06.

TTD stock opened at $278.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.70. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $323.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

