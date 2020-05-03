Integrafin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 455

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 455 ($5.99) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Integrafin from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 497.50 ($6.54) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 433.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. Integrafin has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £254,500 ($334,780.32). Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 248,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62), for a total value of £1,248,762.89 ($1,642,676.78). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,375,784.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

