Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.