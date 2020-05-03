International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. HSBC dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 763 ($10.04) to GBX 377 ($4.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 512.19 ($6.74).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.83) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 489.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

