Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Position Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

BSCK opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

