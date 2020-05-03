Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

