Investors Purchase High Volume of AdvanSix Call Options (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,271 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,702% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,456.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,652.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 35,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $343.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.14.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.20 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

