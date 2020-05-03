Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,566 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,249% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Duke Realty stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after buying an additional 7,293,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 163.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,262,000 after buying an additional 3,185,906 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,500,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after buying an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

