Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08).

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 304,214 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.