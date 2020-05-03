iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393,836 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iRobot were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $105.07.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%. iRobot’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

