Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Purchases 16,312 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

