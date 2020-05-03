iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 3,740 call options.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,604,000 after buying an additional 2,184,834 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,255,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,806,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

