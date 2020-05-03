Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.35-3.85 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Itron stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

