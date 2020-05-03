Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CCEP opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 189,648 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.