Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

