Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€19.10” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.21) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.85 ($21.92).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €17.31 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.28. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.