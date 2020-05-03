Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

