Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on freenet AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of freenet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. freenet has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.57.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

